Choose your region

Americas

Europe

ASIA & PACIFIC

US
0
0

Petcube Bites

HD pet camera that monitors and flings treats

See, talk, play, and reward your pet remotely. Play fetch from your phone

Buy now$249.00
View Video

Best in Show

Outclasses the competition in design, durability, and smarts

Sophistication and Utility

Stylish pet camera with a high capacity two-pound container, holds up to 100 treats.

Game Play and Training Aid

Test your pet’s agility by flinging treats varying distances, up to 6 feet.

Fling treats varying distances,
up to 6 feet

High capacity two-pound
container, holds up to 100 treats

Toss treats automatically
at scheduled times

Stream in 1080p HD
video with 138° wide angle view

Automatically reorder treats
via the Petcube app

Сloud-based video recording
& timeline history

TECH SPECS

Low treat volume notification

138° wide angle view

3x digital zoom

2-way audio to hear & speak

Night vision with infrared LED

Sound and motion alerts

Healthy Treats

Play fetch and train with wholesome, crunchy dog and cat treats

Easy to fill

Simply open the container lid to load treats.

Easy to Clean Up

The detachable treat container is dishwasher safe (up to 130'F), or you can wash it by hands

We’ve partnered with Wellness®, so enjoy a complimentary sample of Wellness treats that comes with Petcube Bites.

Petcube Bites treat cam is compatible with a variety of treat brands. Use crunchy treats with dimensions of 1” or less.

Say Hello

And sit, stay, and good boy!

2-Way Audio

See, hear, and talk from your phone.

Night Vision

Spy on your bestie in the dark.

Beautiful Inside and Out

Brilliant Design for Your Brilliant Home

Houston, we need more treats

Get notified when supply runs low

Easily reorder treats when you receive a low volume notification.

Order via the Petcube App by connecting your account with
Amazon Dash Replenishment.

Easily reorder treats when you receive a low volume notification.

Order via the Petcube App by connecting your account with Amazon Dash Replenishment.

Sleek design that comes in 3 color options.

Suits any room style or decor:

estimated delivery: August 9, 2017

Matte Silver

Rose Gold

Carbon Black

Hang on the wall using the mounting kit, or place on a table or shelf.